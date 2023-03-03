Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $265,000 in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 11,538.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 937.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BATRA opened at $34.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 0.87. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

