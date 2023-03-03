Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $265,000 in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 11,538.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 937.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance
BATRA opened at $34.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 0.87. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Insider Activity
The Liberty Braves Group Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
