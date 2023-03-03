Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $287,000 in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD opened at $48.52 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $118.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,526,584.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.89.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

