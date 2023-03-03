Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Position in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 17.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter valued at approximately $668,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fanhua in a report on Monday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FANH stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $444.80 million, a PE ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. Fanhua Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

