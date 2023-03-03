Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 34,180 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.24.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.99. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.