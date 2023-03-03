Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $114,000 Investment in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in ATI in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ATI by 1,116.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ATI by 185.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ATI by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period.

Get ATI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.21. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $876,588.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,652.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.