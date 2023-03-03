Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $349,000 Investment in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 689.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after purchasing an additional 523,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,971,000 after purchasing an additional 307,394 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,095,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,491,000 after purchasing an additional 221,421 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $100,999.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,716.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,679 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. The business’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYTK. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

