Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after purchasing an additional 912,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after purchasing an additional 748,651 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $248,502,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,583,000 after purchasing an additional 127,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,402,000 after purchasing an additional 61,594 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,443 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $488,941.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,591 shares of company stock valued at $9,106,853 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $46.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 158.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

