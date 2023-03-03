Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PARAA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at 25.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is 23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.52. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of 17.75 and a 1 year high of 41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

