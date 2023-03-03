Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Towle & Co raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $143.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.47. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $155.36.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.18. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

