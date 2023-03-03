Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 5,900 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 336.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.76.
Insider Activity
Varonis Systems Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.58 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.
Varonis Systems Company Profile
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Varonis Systems (VRNS)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.