Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 5,900 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 336.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.76.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed bought 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,195.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,195.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.58 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

