Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Garmin were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Garmin by 17.5% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.5% in the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 25,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 14.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $98.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.56. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $121.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. Garmin’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,407 shares of company stock worth $1,802,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

