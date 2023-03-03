Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at $742,674.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at $573,182.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NTLA shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $129.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.28.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $43.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.92. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $84.82.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

