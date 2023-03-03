Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Roblox were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Roblox by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,906,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,300 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Roblox by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,474,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Roblox by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,102,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $53.88.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 5,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $212,073.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,101,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 5,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $212,073.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,101,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,802,561.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.