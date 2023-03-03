Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CarMax were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $67.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $107.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Argus lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

