Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 3,770.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 582,157 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Freshworks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

Freshworks Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

FRSH opened at $14.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.74. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45.

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $66,948.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $66,948.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi acquired 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $4,097,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,462,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,197,596.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,283,341 shares of company stock worth $18,904,547 and have sold 598,761 shares worth $9,572,259. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.