Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 116,478 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116,478 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Analog Devices by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,240 shares of company stock worth $5,676,713. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $184.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $196.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.96 and a 200 day moving average of $161.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

