Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 1,800 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $75.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.00% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. The business had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $49,766.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,469.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $49,766.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,469.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,122 shares of company stock worth $5,025,087 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

