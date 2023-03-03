Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 20,000 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 54,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $32.75 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.99.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.84%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

