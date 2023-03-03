Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 24,111 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,111 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Hess were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

HES stock opened at $140.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $89.80 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.86.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HES. Mizuho downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $3,522,062.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,726,414.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $3,522,062.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,726,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,499 shares of company stock valued at $25,907,245. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

