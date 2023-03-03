Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 2,700 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Asana were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Asana by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $829,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASAN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Asana to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $15.32 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.24%. The business had revenue of $141.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

