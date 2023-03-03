Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 298,748 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 298,748 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty
In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57.
Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 613.33%.
About Kimco Realty
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
See Also
