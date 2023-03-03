Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 5,710 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,877,000 after buying an additional 3,209,500 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after buying an additional 1,017,211 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,411,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,702,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 954,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.62. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $18.17.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

