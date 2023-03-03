Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,549,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,405,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lumentum by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 209,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lumentum by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,573,000 after purchasing an additional 119,596 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 143.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $105.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumentum Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LITE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.