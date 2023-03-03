Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PARA. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,949,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PARA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.