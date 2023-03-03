Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAD. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD opened at $254.45 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $349.61. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.84 and a 200-day moving average of $233.85.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 3.81%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Stories

