Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC now owns 223,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 46,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $67.11 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $1,135,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,632,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,419,057.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $293,237.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,762,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $1,135,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,632,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,419,057.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,376,573. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

