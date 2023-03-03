Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 267.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,876,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,805 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $2,154,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 5,227.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 145,473 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COGT. Wedbush decreased their target price on Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 1.2 %

About Cogent Biosciences

Shares of COGT stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $589.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

