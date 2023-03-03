ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,033,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $23,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Activity

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, Director William Thompson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $28,572.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,663.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $944.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.16.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $81.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.19 million. Analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

