Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,260 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 1,125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPNG stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $26.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $3,652,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,651,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,104,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.02.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

