Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPNG. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.02.

CPNG stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 1.34. Coupang has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Coupang had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $3,652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,104,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,784,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,925,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 656.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,241,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,964 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 115,176,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,240,000 after buying an additional 6,742,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Coupang by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,947,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919,724 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

