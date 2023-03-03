Credit Suisse AG Acquires 4,106 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,172 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Maximus were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 577.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Maximus Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MMS opened at $82.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average is $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $85.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,287.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,040.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.