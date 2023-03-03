Credit Suisse AG Acquires 5,178 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 81.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 264.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 39,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,783,082 shares in the company, valued at $420,973,120.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAA. Benchmark decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

STAA opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.57. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

