Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,008,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,859,000 after buying an additional 486,551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,248,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,016,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Stock Down 1.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICU Medical stock opened at $166.73 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.90 and a fifty-two week high of $251.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.44 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.68.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ICU Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.