Credit Suisse AG Has $3.06 Million Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Innospec were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 1,269.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 45,085 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 7.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Innospec by 7.5% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innospec by 8.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Innospec by 115.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Innospec news, SVP David B. Jones purchased 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.98 per share, with a total value of $50,021.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,075.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David B. Jones acquired 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.98 per share, with a total value of $50,021.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,075.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David B. Jones acquired 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.99 per share, with a total value of $81,208.48. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,224.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 27,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,363 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOSP opened at $109.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.17. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.73 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

