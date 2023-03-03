Credit Suisse AG Has $3.28 Million Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 446.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $31.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.12. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

