Credit Suisse AG Has $3.29 Million Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 41.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the second quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 73.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 45.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in ALLETE during the second quarter worth $82,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

ALLETE Stock Performance

NYSE ALE opened at $61.61 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.678 dividend. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Featured Stories

