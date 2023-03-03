Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,122,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,269,000 after purchasing an additional 802,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in QuantumScape by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,181,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,589,000 after purchasing an additional 173,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,664,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 925,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 1,509,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,696,000 after purchasing an additional 346,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

QuantumScape Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $192,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,788.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $192,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,788.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $206,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 725,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,255.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 266,500 shares of company stock worth $2,628,615 over the last ninety days. 13.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QS stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 25.68, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 5.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.