Credit Suisse AG Purchases 12,552 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after acquiring an additional 788,670 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.