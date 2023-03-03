Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Fabrinet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $1,445,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 18.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 378,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FN stock opened at $120.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.17. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $74.57 and a 52 week high of $140.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.14.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

