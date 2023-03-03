Credit Suisse AG Sells 13,219 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,219 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,861,000 after purchasing an additional 415,842 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 892,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,049,000 after purchasing an additional 314,600 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.80.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

About IPG Photonics

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $127.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average is $97.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $134.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.22.

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

