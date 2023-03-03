Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,225 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 34,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,769,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Stock Performance

NYSE NHI opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.90. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $67.16.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.90%.

NHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,016.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.