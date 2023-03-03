Credit Suisse AG Sells 269,464 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 557,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 269,464 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. 46.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Energy Fuels

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,254.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,254.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,523.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,069 shares of company stock worth $139,409 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 5.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of research firms have commented on CLNE. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.79.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

