D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,629 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 40.6% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,990,000 after acquiring an additional 728,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,662,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,851,000 after acquiring an additional 51,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $104.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.87. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,218 shares of company stock worth $2,899,438. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

