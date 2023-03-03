Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 130,726 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,103,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,726 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $32,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,630,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after acquiring an additional 838,060 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,264,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after acquiring an additional 381,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 955,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 349,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 100,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,881. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 100,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,881. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long acquired 10,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $161,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,767.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,313,425. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Williams Trading raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -16.26%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

