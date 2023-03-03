Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 32,045 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 585,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $32,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1,101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 655,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,879,000 after purchasing an additional 600,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 518,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 461,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,920,000 after purchasing an additional 319,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Imperial Capital cut Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ambarella from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

AMBA stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 1.53. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.78.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 19.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $211,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,906.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $211,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,906.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $61,471.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 155,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,736.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

