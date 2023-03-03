Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 47,520 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,114,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,520 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $32,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $38.71 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $41.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.12%.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $403,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

