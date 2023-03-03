Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $32,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BURL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 16.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,595,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 311.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,350,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 19.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 92.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,492 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $157.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.50.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Burlington Stores Company Profile

NYSE:BURL opened at $212.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

