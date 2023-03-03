Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 445,746 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,858,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 445,746 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $33,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035,506 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,013,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,720,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after purchasing an additional 670,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 163.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 621,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 27.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,887,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 618,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $931.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Randy Gress acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 205,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,274.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

