Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,179,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Mercantile Bank worth $35,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $545.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBWM. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other news, Director David B. Ramaker purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,442.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

