DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 167.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DISH Network by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in DISH Network by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DISH Network by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after acquiring an additional 53,552 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.93.

DISH Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $33.74.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.